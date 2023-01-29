‘Marc Marquez: ALL IN’ will be released on Amazon Prime in advance of the 2023 season, and will document the Repsol Honda rider’s injury nightmare and his gruelling comeback.

There are moments of tenderness, during which he fears his career might be over, and now believes that footage could be a disadvantage as battle on the asphalt resumes.

Miguel Oliveira On The Aprilia Could Be The SHOCK of 2023 | MotoGP 2023 Video of Miguel Oliveira On The Aprilia Could Be The SHOCK of 2023 | MotoGP 2023

"By opening up so much in a documentary you run a certain risk as an active rider,” Marquez told GQ.

“Because you expose all your fears and your doubts to the rivals.

“But in the end it is the most transparent way to show people how an athlete really lives, and not just the moments of satisfaction.

“You can see how an athlete who had had an idyllic career up to that point is in a difficult moment and with retirement going through his head for a whole year.

"The first idea when I agreed to shoot the documentary was to tell the story of the return to the top.

"I already knew I would have difficulties, I sensed that I would suffer limitations, but my goal was to fight again for the championship.”

Marquez underwent a fourth major arm surgery in mid-2022 which threatened his career, but he somehow made it back to end the year favourably.

He is now an elder statesman on the MotoGP grid, aiming for a seventh premier class title amid a crowd of younger, hungry competitors.

His new teammate Joan Mir, Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia have won their maiden titles in the past three seasons.

The likes of Jorge Martin, Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini will also dream of a best-ever year.

That right arm has been through a lot, the scars tell the story of the journey for Marc Marquez



GQ #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/YeUWaxPobp — Crash MotoGP (@crash_motogp) January 24, 2023

"The goal I've set for myself is the first race in March,” said Marquez as his rehab continues.

“Then I will know what 100% of this arm is, which obviously will not be 100% of a completely healthy arm, but you have to get to the point that it is a functional arm and perfect for riding a motorcycle, and I think we will arrive, because I notice that it is going much better.”

He offers insight about constantly being surrounded by people in his documentary: "The athlete is never alone. I don't like loneliness.

"Yes, there are specific moments when I need a day for myself and I want to be at home alone, lying on the sofa, but it is true that I am always surrounded by people, a trip without company I have never done in my life, and that helps me.

“Now, although I am not independent in the sense of living alone, I am independent in the sense of making decisions. I like to take them myself, not have them taken for me."