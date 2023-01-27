Jorge Martin's bombshell: “Open to moving” - so will Yamaha call?

Negotiations with Yamaha boss Lin Jarvis have reportedly already started but Martin has now confirmed his interest in swapping teams.

Martin was overlooked in favour of Enea Bastianini for a factory Ducati seat in the 2023 MotoGP rider line-up and his contract with Pramac expires at the end of this year.

Jorge Martin to join Yamaha in 2024?! | MotoGP 2023 Video of Jorge Martin to join Yamaha in 2024?! | MotoGP 2023

“The market is moving,” he said. “When there is a possibility to move, everybody talks!

“But we are open to everything - to stay with Ducati or to move.

“We just need to wait.

“The main thing is to focus on the season, to battle for wins and for the title if possible. Then afterwards we will think about moving or not.”

Yamaha are reportedly interested in recruiting Martin to replace Franco Morbidelli for 2024, pairing him with Fabio Quartararo.

Marco Bezzecchi, currently with the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, could then eye Martin’s place at Pramac.

But Martin could yet find himself on title-winning machinery - he and Johann Zarco will ride the latest spec Desmosedici and are among the clan of Ducati riders that rivals are so wary of.

Three new champions have been crowned in the past three years, and Martin’s ambition is to continue that trend.

“There are a lot of fast riders,” he said. “It will be one of Johann’s best years.

“We will focus on ourselves, trying to win races.

“The relationship is good. Big respect. But we will try to beat each other, for sure.”

Gino Borsoi, who Martin previously worked with in Moto3, will take over as Pramac boss. Martin said: “Gino brings experience of winning championships. We know each other.

He added: “I am super-excited to start this season. We will be super-competitive and it will be a season to enjoy.

“I am a much more mature rider now. I try to understand every pass that I do.

“I will improve. Injuries haven’t helped. 2021 I wasn’t 100% during the season, last year I felt better at the end. This year, everything will be on point to fight for everything.

“I have a good group, this is my third year at Pramac, my first time being more than two years on a team.”