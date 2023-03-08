How to watch Portuguese MotoGP 2023: TV details and start times
Francesco Bagnaia returns as MotoGP champion but will have a host of enemies trying to take his crown including Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo and his own teammate Enea Bastianini. This is how to watch the Portuguese MotoGP on March 24-26. We’ve also listed the Portuguese MotoGP start times below.
Bagnaia pipped the 2021 champion Quartararo on the final day of the 2022 season to win his maiden world championship, the first Ducati rider to win the title since 2007 and the first Italian since 2009.
Quartararo will come roaring back this year if Yamaha can deliver him a bike worthy of fighting with the mighty Ducatis.
Marquez will be in the mix to add to his six premier class championships if his fitness, and his Repsol Honda bike, hold up.
Bastianini, Bagnaia's new teammate, will be a fascinating one to watch as the season kicks off in Portugal.
We’ve explained how you can watch the Portuguese MotoGP just below.
Portuguese MotoGP start times (UK)
Friday, March 24
Portuguese MotoGP P1 - 10.45am
Portuguese MotoGP P2 - 3pm
Saturday, March 25
Portuguese MotoGP P3 - 10.10am
Portuguese MotoGP Qualifying - 10.50am
Portuguese MotoGP Sprint - 3pm
Sunday, March 26
Portuguese MotoGP - 2pm
How to watch 2023 Portuguese MotoGP in the UK
BT Sports is showing every session of the Portuguese MotoGP in the UK.
With a BT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Portuguese MotoGP. And if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.
