How to watch Portuguese MotoGP 2023: TV details and start times

Bagnaia pipped the 2021 champion Quartararo on the final day of the 2022 season to win his maiden world championship, the first Ducati rider to win the title since 2007 and the first Italian since 2009.

Quartararo will come roaring back this year if Yamaha can deliver him a bike worthy of fighting with the mighty Ducatis.

Marquez will be in the mix to add to his six premier class championships if his fitness, and his Repsol Honda bike, hold up.

Bastianini, Bagnaia's new teammate, will be a fascinating one to watch as the season kicks off in Portugal.

We’ve explained how you can watch the Portuguese MotoGP just below.

Miguel Oliveira On The Aprilia Could Be The SHOCK of 2023 | MotoGP 2023 Video of Miguel Oliveira On The Aprilia Could Be The SHOCK of 2023 | MotoGP 2023

Portuguese MotoGP start times (UK)

Friday, March 24

Portuguese MotoGP P1 - 10.45am

Portuguese MotoGP P2 - 3pm

Saturday, March 25

Portuguese MotoGP P3 - 10.10am

Portuguese MotoGP Qualifying - 10.50am

Portuguese MotoGP Sprint - 3pm

Sunday, March 26

Portuguese MotoGP - 2pm

How to watch 2023 Portuguese MotoGP in the UK

BT Sports is showing every session of the Portuguese MotoGP in the UK.

With a BT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Portuguese MotoGP. And if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the MotoGP on BT

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to BT and log in

4. Enjoy the action!