Finishing third overall at the first of two official MotoGP pre-season tests, Vinales was a constant threat to Ducati riders even though he failed to top the timingsheets on any of the three days.

Like team-mate Aleix Espargaro, Vinales was buoyed by the improvements made by Aprilia during the winter break, however, the same can be said for Ducati which is why a ‘pleased and satisfied’ Vinales feels more is still needed in Portimao next month.

"I’m really pleased and satisfied with the work Aprilia did in the winter," added Vinales. "I’m grateful for that. I just feel very natural on the bike but still I feel we can improve quite a lot.

"In the end we tried a lot of parts - we didn’t need anything on the setting - we just tried parts and I’m just happy. Honestly, I’m very happy with the test. In Portimao we need to make another step."

While top speed was one of the many areas where Aprilia looked to have their 2023 RS-GP performing in good shape, Vinales stated that day three was not about reaching the highest speed possible, but instead working on his weak points from 2022.

Vinales said: "I was not really focused on top speed. I was focused on other things, the things I missed last year. It seems that in those areas we made an improvement. Especially on my side. There’s not much to say. I just want to start racing."

Is Vinales really ready to begin MotoGP racing in 2023?

The answer to that appears to be yes even if Ducati and the majority of its riders look to be incredibly strong, both on 2023 and those on 2022 machinery.

VInales, who showed glimpses of being a consistent threat for wins last season, was arguably the best performing non-Ducati rider in Sepang which is both good news for where his potential is at, but also the bike’s.

While power delivery was an area that Espargaro felt could have been better at Sepang, Vinales instead stated that it was one of his biggest strengths from the test after struggling with that area in 2022.

"I feel quite good, honestly," said the Spaniard. "I feel like it’s one of the parts I improved the most compared to last year. Especially on acceleration to control the slide.

"In this area I made big improvements during the test. I want to try in another track because the way I controlled the speed at this track was excellent.

"I want to see if in another track I have the same feeling because with a used tyre it will be crucial.

"When there is a time attack you can push and you can spin, but when there is a race and you need to get a good range with the spinning, I think this year I’m able to control it much more.

"Always in my career it was my strong part and last year I didn’t have it. In Silverstone I had the chance to win and in Assen I broke the tyre too. But this year I feel like I have it again."