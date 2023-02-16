Carlo Pernat, manager for the likes of Enea Bastianini, has highlighted that issues such as bonus money for the Sprints are still to be resolved.

Although victories and podiums in the half-length Saturday races will not count as ‘MotoGP’ wins or podiums, world championship points will still be awarded based on the results (12 points for a win etc).

MotoGP 2023 Sepang Test Special | Crash MotoGP Podcast 76 Video of MotoGP 2023 Sepang Test Special | Crash MotoGP Podcast 76

“We're working on it, let's see how it goes,” Pernat told Corsedimoto.com. “There is a certain willingness on the part of the manufacturers… There are questions about bonuses, insurance… so many things that will have to be seen.

“Ezpeleta plays his game, we owe a lot to Dorna. But this decision should have been evaluated and discussed better in my opinion. There's a certain willingness on Ducati's part and so I think we'll find an agreement.”

The first MotoGP Sprint race will be held on March 25 at the Portimao season-opener.