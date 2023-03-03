Marc and Alex Marquez shockingly confirmed last summer that their 18-year association with their manager, Alzamora, was to be ended.

Alzamora first met Marc as a 12-year-old and was by his side throughout six MotoGP championships but their partnership ended at the same time as the Honda rider’s career-threatening arm surgery.

“When there are bad results and problems you need a change of atmosphere,” Marquez said on his Amazon Prime Video documentary ‘Marc Marquez: All In’.

“That’s where [new manager] Jaime Martinez comes in.”

Describing his association with Alzamora, Marquez said: “At some point, after so many years, it becomes like a marriage.”

But Alzamora gave a cryptic reason for their split: “He’s been very important to me.

“In these situations you either stick together or split. At this point, we were separated by others.”

Veteran rider manager Carlo Pernat had previously spread a paddock rumour that the split was caused by Honda's demands.

However, Marquez claimed: “It didn’t happen overnight. For a couple of years we could feel something was missing. When the love is gone, you start arguing over [nothing].

“The arguing turns to suspicion which leads to misunderstandings.

“All of that builds up until you ask yourself: ‘What do I want for my sports career?’

“I want to win again. And for that, the sea has to be calm.”

Alzamora reflected: “We both know what we’ve lived through. Without a doubt, his talent is what made him win and have the success that he had, and will have.”

Marquez: “Nobody can take away from us what we’ve accomplished.”

A seventh MotoGP championship is at stake for Marquez in 2023, which would be a stunning redemption story after two years decimated by gruesome injuries.