Ex-manager Emilio Alzamora on his break-up with Marc Marquez: “We were separated by others…”
Emilio Alzamora insists his split with Marc Marquez was caused by “others”, but the rider claims “the love was gone”.
Marc and Alex Marquez shockingly confirmed last summer that their 18-year association with their manager, Alzamora, was to be ended.
Alzamora first met Marc as a 12-year-old and was by his side throughout six MotoGP championships but their partnership ended at the same time as the Honda rider’s career-threatening arm surgery.
“When there are bad results and problems you need a change of atmosphere,” Marquez said on his Amazon Prime Video documentary ‘Marc Marquez: All In’.
“That’s where [new manager] Jaime Martinez comes in.”
Describing his association with Alzamora, Marquez said: “At some point, after so many years, it becomes like a marriage.”
But Alzamora gave a cryptic reason for their split: “He’s been very important to me.
“In these situations you either stick together or split. At this point, we were separated by others.”
Veteran rider manager Carlo Pernat had previously spread a paddock rumour that the split was caused by Honda's demands.
However, Marquez claimed: “It didn’t happen overnight. For a couple of years we could feel something was missing. When the love is gone, you start arguing over [nothing].
“The arguing turns to suspicion which leads to misunderstandings.
“All of that builds up until you ask yourself: ‘What do I want for my sports career?’
“I want to win again. And for that, the sea has to be calm.”
Alzamora reflected: “We both know what we’ve lived through. Without a doubt, his talent is what made him win and have the success that he had, and will have.”
Marquez: “Nobody can take away from us what we’ve accomplished.”
A seventh MotoGP championship is at stake for Marquez in 2023, which would be a stunning redemption story after two years decimated by gruesome injuries.