With time running out ahead of the MotoGP season-opener in Portimao, Yamaha will need to make their decision swiftly after showcasing its own Aprilia-style rear wing at the two-day test.

2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo was seen using it for the first time aboard his M1, and although a flashy new item for the French rider to try, the difference in performance and feel was minimal.

In fact, Quartararo set the third fastest time of the test without the rear winglet, after a sizable breakthrough was made following a difficult Sepang test and opening day at the Portuguese circuit, a venue that’s seen him win the last two Grand Prix at.

But with that said, Meregalli has admitted that Yamaha remain undecided regarding what aero package to run: "Honestly, we are not where we want to be in terms of speed and the scheduling of the items that needed to be tested, said the Italian to MotoGP.com.

"What we need to decide is the aero package. We have two different ideas and we will for sure take a decision just before the race.

"It’s fundamental with the new format to be able to be very fast in the time attack, because the Sprint race will be 12 laps and if we don’t start from the first two rows then the result will be affected by that."

Yamaha's decision on which aero package to run is expected to be between the 2022 fairing that Quartararo used on the final day, and the 2023 fairings. The rear seat winglet is not covered by the 'aero homologation' rules and therefore can be replaced at any time.

While Quartararo made a big step forward on day-two in Portimao, the same couldn’t be said for Franco Morbidelli who struggled.

So it appears as though Quartararo could be in a situation where he’s fighting with one arm tied behind his back, that’s if he and Yamaha can compete with the likes of Ducati and Aprilia on a consistent basis, something we did not see during pre-season testing.

To put himself in contention for the title, making the right calls in terms of the direction with his M1 will go a long way, which Meregalli believes has already been taken after comparing lap times between Quartararo and MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia.

"On Fabio’s side, the path we have taken is a good one," added Meregalli. "If I have to judge, watching the pace between Fabio and Bagnaia, our pace was not that far."