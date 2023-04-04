How to watch MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas: Live stream for free

VR46 rider Bezzecchi is the surprise leader after two grands prix and two sprint races, having won last time out in Argentina. That was his, and VR46's, first-ever premier class win.

Francesco Bagnaia crashed in Argentina so, at COTA, will be keen to deliver a reminder that he has the mistake behind him. Ducati will not want a return to last year where Bagnaia failed to finish five times.

Ducati have dominated so far in 2023, as expected. Alex Marquez claimed a first pole in Argentina, and the Gresini rider will want to build on that.

Can Fabio Quartararo finally inject some electricity into his season and fight for the podium?

How to watch MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas 2023 from anywhere

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch 2023 MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive rights to MotoGP in the UK. You don’t need BT broadband to stream sports online; simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of BT Sport contract-free. You can get set up with the BT Sport app or web player within 15 minutes.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to BT Sport. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

Watch free highlights on the UK’s Channel 5

Price: Free

British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas start times (UK)

Friday, April 14

MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas P1 - 4.45pm

MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas P2 - 9pm

Saturday, April 15

MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas P3 - 4.10pm

MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas Qualifying - 4.50pm

MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas Sprint - 9pm

Sunday, April 16

MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas - 8pm

How to watch 2023 MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas in the UK

BT Sports is showing every session of the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas in the UK.

With a BT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas. And if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the MotoGP on BT

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to BT and log in

4. Enjoy the action!