Mir suffered his second consecutive Sprint race crash on the opening lap, after already coming together with Fabio Quartararo during the MotoGP season-opener in Portimao.

And while the former Suzuki rider’s crash in Argentina involved no other riders, it did cause the 2020 MotoGP champion to suffer from ‘cranial and cervical trauma’, thus leading to him missing out.

But the two-time podium finisher at COTA, once in Moto2 (2018) and again in MotoGP last season, is ready for action.

"I am ready to get back on the bike in America, I have been able to spend this week at home recovering fully after the fall on Saturday and getting back to training," said Mir.

"Last year I had a strong race in Austin and Honda also has a very strong record there, so the objective is to have a consistent weekend and avoid problems.

"If we can get a complete race weekend under our belts, I think we will be able to learn a lot and make another step because in the two races are where you are learning the most about the Honda."

Bradl keen for six-time MotoGP champion Marquez to return

While Mir will make his return to action, Repsol Honda’s star rider will not as Marquez failed to recover from his Portimao injury in time.

Marquez, who suffered a fractured right thumb in the clash with Miguel Oliveira, has increased his training over the last few days in a bid to make a return at one of his favourite circuits.

However, that failed to materialise as test rider Bradl will instead step in after taking part in a two-day private test at Jerez.

Bradl added: "First of all I want to wish Marc all the best in his recovery, as Honda we need him back on track. I arrive in Austin after a few days testing in Jerez where we were able to try a few things with the bike.

"It will be interesting to ride COTA again, I was last there racing in 2016 and will give me a chance to try the 2023 RC213V on a very different kind of track compared to what I have ridden so far this year. Let’s have a productive weekend and see what’s possible."