Enea Bastianini also out of COTA MotoGP

The new factory Ducati rider broke his right shoulder when he was taken down by Luca Marini's fallen bike in the season-opening Sprint race in Portimao last month.

Having missed Argentina, Bastianini hoped to return at COTA but – after testing his shoulder on a Panigale superbike – the Italian will now join Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro on the absent list.

Bastianini, who won at COTA last season, will be replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro.

‘After completing a few laps at Misano with the Panigale V4S, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider underwent a further check-up in Forlì at Dr Porcellini's clinic, who confirmed that Bastianini will still need a few more weeks to fully recover from the right shoulder injury sustained in the Portuguese GP,” read a Ducati statement.

‘Enea will therefore continue his rehabilitation with the aim of returning to the track in Jerez and will be replaced in Texas by Michele Pirro.’

Bastianini's decision means that only Joan Mir and Miguel Oliveira now intend to return to MotoGP action this weekend, subject to passing a medical check at the circuit.