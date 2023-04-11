Marc Marquez to miss COTA MotoGP

The eight-time world champion fractured his right thumb after triggering an accident with Miguel Oliveira at last month's Portimao season-opener, requiring surgery.

After missing the following round in Argentina, the Repsol Honda rider was expected to be fit for a comeback in COTA, where he is a seven-time race winner.

However, a Repsol Honda statement read:

"Following a final CAT scan, Marc Marquez and his medical team, led by Dr. Ignacio Roger de Oña, at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid have confirmed the first metacarpal is still in the healing process.

"After close collaboration with the Repsol Honda Team and HRC, all involved have elected to let the injury fully heal and avoid any unnecessary risks.

"Marquez will continue to work through his rehabilitation program at home in order to return at full fitness as soon as possible."

Will Marc Marquez RETURN at COTA? ðºðž Video of Will Marc Marquez RETURN at COTA? ðºðž

Marquez was handed a double long lap penalty for causing the collision with Oliveira, a sanction he accepted having admitted he made a 'big mistake'.

But when the FIM Stewards became aware that Marquez (like Oliveira) would miss Argentina due to his injuries, the 'application' of the penalty was changed to Marquez's next MotoGP race.

Repsol Honda then launched a protest against that penalty 'modification', with the MotoGP Court of Appeal yet to deliver its verdict.

Marquez, who is already 43 points behind early title lead Marco Bezzecchi, will now aim to make a comeback in the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez later this month.

The #93 won the Grand Prix of the Americas from 2013-2018. He then fell from the lead due to a technical issue in 2019, with the 2020 event cancelled due to Covid.

Marquez won again in 2021 and rode from last (after a technical issue at the start) to sixth place last season.

Marquez joins Pol Espargaro in missing this weekend's event. Espargaro is being replaced by KTM test rider Jonas Folger, with Honda test rider Stefan Bradl a likely substitute for Marquez.

Meanwhile, Oliveira, Enea Bastianini and Marquez's team-mate Joan Mir all hope to return to action in Texas.