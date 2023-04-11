F1 and MotoGP bosses meet to discuss joint-race weekends

Carmelo Ezpeleta, chief of Dorna who run MotoGP, spoke to SoyMotor to confirm his talks with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

They spoke at Portimao, during the first round of the 2023 MotoGP championship.

Is F1 prioritising Entertainment over Safety? Video of Is F1 prioritising Entertainment over Safety?

"It's something that crossed Stefano's and my minds,” Ezpeleta said.

“Although at the moment it can't be done. But we are studying the possibility.

"We are going to study it, because it is not something simple.

“There are security problems, because our measures in some cases do not match yours. There are also sponsor problems. But we keep thinking.”

Ezpeleta insisted these bold plans could not happen before 2027, because contracts have already been signed with circuits.

Clearly, the idea is extremely complex from a logistical point of view.

Even aside from the sponsor and security issues, how would a paddock host every MotoGP and F1 team simultaneously across one weekend?

And how could any track cope with the pressures of both cars and bikes? How would a race be affected by the previous race?

All this without even considering the current format where MotoGP holds a sprint race every Saturday…