Revealed: Dates for 2024 MotoGP first race in Qatar, and testing

The provisional date proposed to the FIM means MotoGP will again start its season in Qatar, where they had begun for 16 seasons in a row until this year.

Qatar was skipped in 2023 due to extensive renovation to the circuit facilities.

This year, the Qatar MotoGP in November 19, the penultimate round of the year, meaning MotoGP will return just four months later to kick off 2024.

MotoGP 2024 pre-season testing dates:

Sepang

Shakedown Test: Thursday 1st – Saturday 3rd of February (for test riders and rookies only)

Official Test: Tuesday 6th – Thursday 8th of February

Qatar

Official Test: Monday 19th – Tuesday 20th of February

Pre-season testing for 2024 will begin after the final round of 2023.

On Tuesday November 28, 2023, immediately after the last race of this season, we will see a glimpse of the 2024 rider line-up.

There will be three days of in-season testing in 2024. This is one day more than 2023.

The two current in-season test locations are Jerez and Misano. An extra date could result in the return of a test in Barcelona.