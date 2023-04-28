Bastianini was cleared to make his MotoGP return earlier this week, after missing the last two rounds following an accident with Luca Marini in Portimao that resulted in a broken shoulder for the four-time race winner last season.

Expected to be one of the main title contenders this year after switching to the factory Ducati team, Bastianini still can’t be ruled out, especially since teammate Francesco Bagnaia has made crucial mistakes during the last two rounds.

However, Bastianini is not thinking about the championship and is instead aiming to get up to racing speed in time for the first of two home rounds in Italy.

Bastianini said: "I’m very happy to be here again! It’s difficult to watch the Grand Prix from home so now it is better. Monday I was back on my bike with the Panigale and my feeling was quite good, but not very well.

"I know the situation… I’m not 100% but it’s important for me to try and bring the confidence back with the bike. I’m not here to win in this event but I have to try and do my 100%.

"I want to arrive in Mugello at 99%, this can be possible. From that race my championship will start.

"Now I’m not in the position to be strongest for all the race but maybe in Mugello."

The Italian Grand Prix at Mugello takes place in June, meaning Bastianini has over a month to reach the level of performance he desires.

Marquez ‘lucky’ to avoid lengthy period out after clash with Martin at American MotoGP

Alex Marquez, who replaced Bastianini at Gresini Ducati, was one of the favourites to challenge Bagnaia for victory at COTA following Friday Practice.

But after crashing out of the Sprint race, Marquez was taken out of the Grand Prix by fellow Ducati rider Jorge Martin.

Marquez believes he could have won the race with Bagnaia crashing out: "We were really lucky! Unfortunately in the weekend at Austin with the Sprint race and later with the [main] race - we lost a really great opportunity to have the first win in MotoGP.

"But anyway. I think the potential we showed during the whole weekend was really good. The crash - in one point I was going towards the wall between both bikes and was really scared but I’m okay.

"I just had a small fracture on the muscle and the ligaments. I’m not 100% but I would say I’m at 95%."