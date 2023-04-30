Oliveira was quickly taken to a nearby ambulance after seemingly injuring his arm or shoulder. Quartararo escaped unscathed.

Quartararo returned from the gravel to restart the race with a double long lap penalty.

The incident happened at Turn 2, with Quartararo sandwiched between Bezzecchi and Oliveira. Contact with Bezzecchi took Quartararo into Oliveira, and they both fell.

Bezzecchi stayed on his bike.

It is the second time that RNF Aprilia rider Oliveira has been on the wrong end of a crash caused by another rider this season.

In Portimao, Marc Marquez crashed into him. He missed Argentina as a result, meaning Oliveira has now completed just one of the first four grands prix through no fault of his own.

Quartararo went on to finish 10th, the conclusion to a miserable weekend for the Yamaha rider.

Mooney VR46 rider Bezzecchi did not finish, so conceded the lead of the MotoGP standings to factory Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, who held off Brad Binder to win the Spanish MotoGP.