Raul Fernandez expects surgery on arm injury: “If I can’t brake? What can I do?”

The RNF Aprilia rider managed to battle to the end, finishing 15th, but has bemoaned the physical issues which beset him.

“I had, again, an arm problem,” he said in Jerez.

“I couldn’t stop the bike. I can’t feel my right hand.

Honda to switch Rins and Mir? | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 86 Video of Honda to switch Rins and Mir? | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 86

“I went to the doctor to see what we can do because it’s impossible to ride in MotoGP like this. It’s impossible.

“I can’t say more about the race. I ended the race to show respect for Aprilia, for the people working in my team.

“I couldn’t ride the bike like this. It was super difficult.

“I’ll look for a solution for Le Mans.

“We’ve done four races and, for three of them, I have had problems.”

Asked if he’d had surgery on this problem before, Fernandez said: “Never. It is 90% the solution.

“They want the scan to be clear. We are waiting to see. To be clear where it’s coming from.

“If I can’t brake? What can I do? Nothing!

“The problem now in MotoGP - we have more electronics, more power, more weight.

“Everything comes with more difficult things.

“Year by year, it is worse.

“On the bike, the first four or five laps are crazy. You cannot stop the bike. It is super-heavy.

“It is a big problem.”

RNF Aprilia could be without both of their riders in two weeks’ time at Le Mans.

Miguel Oliveira dislocated his shoulder in a crash with Fabio Quartararo and must pass medical checks if he is to compete.