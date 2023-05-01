The former world champion scored just six out of a possible 37 points after turning a career-worst 16th on the grid into twelfth in the Spanish Sprint, then tenth in the grand prix, when he served two Long Lap penalties.

Quartararo's main problems with the factory Yamaha are qualifying, where he is unable to make a big enough step with new rubber, plus struggling to pass much slower riders in a race.

The Frenchman believes a lack of engine performance remains a key factor, with even the upgraded 2023 M1 powerplant requiring low downforce to reach competitive speeds on the straight.

But with engine design locked until next season, Yamaha’s developments at Jerez involved a new chassis, some aero tweaks and the long KTM-style exhausts debuted by Franco Morbidelli during the race weekend.

“Little bit happier, let’s say,” commented Quartararo on Monday evening, after setting the third fastest lap of the test, on the grippy asphalt, behind VR46 Ducati riders Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini.

“We were working, especially on the new tyre with low fuel and with really hot conditions. We made the lap time quite early, with more than 50 degrees on the ground, so I was able to make a good lap time compared to the race weekend. And it was positive.

“I did also many many laps with the old medium. On ‘37 low ‘37 middle, so this was really good. And the pace, like I said, is super fast, but the one lap is missing.

“Something that I'm struggling with is whatever the tyre, old or new, I'm always on the limit so. This is why I'm struggling to really have a much better lap time compared to the pace. So hopefully we can find a solution on that.”

Turning specifically to the new parts, Quartararo said the exhaust looks and sounds very different, but the main goal of more top speed (which would allow him to use more downforce) was difficult to measure at Jerez.

“It sounds totally different. Even on the bike, when you lean on the right, you hear the bike much more than when you are straight,” Quartararo said. “It was to see if there was more top speed, but in this track top speed depends a lot on [your exit from] turn 5.”

The wings were “really similar and, for me, a little bit worse. So we will not update [homologate them] for the future.”

While the new chassis was also inconclusive it is likely to be tried again in Quartararo’s upcoming home event.

“It was difficult to get [a clear] feedback. Maybe it’s working better here but in the future worse. So I think in Le Mans we will have a back-to-back comparison and see how it’s going.”

Radio test

Aside from his personal testing duties, Quartararo was one of several riders to try the latest version of an in-helmet radio system, being developed for possible introduction in the future.

Radio communication is currently banned in MotoGP but organisers are open to the possibility of allowing urgent safety messages to be broadcast by Race Direction into the riders’ ears.

“It was 3 laps of hearing ‘red flag, red flag, red flag!’ “Quartararo said. “I think if they are able to use it the right way, it can be good. Can be safe. But I think we don't need to have a lot of people talking into this.

“It must really be only for an emergency, because it was difficult when you are riding and you hear something [in your ear]. But if for safety we can use it, especially for red flags or bikes in the middle of the track, I think it can be helpful.

“Because the dashboard you never look at. Even when you shift the gears now, I was not even looking at the lights because you know when you have to change. And especially on small tracks like this, to read what is on the dashboard is difficult.

“So I think it's good to have this [radio option]. But only in really important cases like a red flag, oil on the track, something about danger. But no team talk.”

One thing that will need to be improved is the comfort factor.

“It was really small. It was [behind the ear]… But it was uncomfortable,” Quartararo said. “I had to put the earphone, then put the [head] band to keep it stable. So it was just a prototype and I think it was good for the first time we tried it.”

Asked if he knew who was building the system, Quartararo quipped: “This is the least of my problems!”

Quartararo, leading the world championship after Jerez last season, heads to his home round just eleventh in the 2023 standings, 47 points behind Ducati’s reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Quartararo’s team-mate Morbidelli was 16th fastest at the test and also felt the new parts offered no obvious step forward.