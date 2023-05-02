Thought to be in the perfect situation at Ducati last season due to the competitiveness of Ducati, Miller instead took a big risk coming to KTM to partner Brad Binder, but as his double podium proved in Jerez, Miller has made the right decision.

The Australian was a contender in both races before finishing behind Sprint winner Binder and world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who went on to claim victory in the Grand Prix.

Miller, who prior to the weekend made a bet with his wife which involved buying a new boat should he win at Jerez, said this about his race to MotoGP.com: "Was heading that way. I was picturing myself in a white sailors hat until the end there. But no, it wasn’t to be.

"The boys rode a fantastic race. It was a long gruelling sort of race out there trying to manage the tyres.

"Brad rode phenomenal. I’m gutted for him because to lead for that many laps and not come away with the big one is tough but he rode awesome."

Miller has been fast in nearly every race so far this season as he challenged for the podium in Portimao and COTA before crashing out of third in the latter.

And while Binder has regularly been in the mix for the top positions - the South African has won two Sprint races - this wasn’t the case on a regular basis for KTM in 2022.

A bike that had potential but was not delivering consistent results is why some thought Miller moving to KTM was perhaps the wrong choice.

But Miller, who loves proving his doubters wrong, said he bet on himself which is something a lot of riders should do more of instead of complaining.

Miller stated: "I’m having a ball. I love this stuff! Honestly, I love it so much. A lot of guys in this championship sit there and complain about the bike they’re on and how other bikes are better.

"If you really want it, go and do it. It’s not hard. I wasn’t going to stick around where I was. I wasn’t feeling comfortable there.

"I wanted a new challenge. It’s called taking a risk on yourself, people in business do it all the time.

"Yeah it can come back to bite you in the ass but I trust in myself enough and in my ability, the people around me.

"Thank you to the people who doubt us, I love it. To be back here on the podium, not only me, but to have both those bikes on the podium after so many riders last year were sitting there complaining about how bad this bike was. Ha! Where is it now!"