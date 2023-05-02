Bezzecchi crashed out of the Spanish MotoGP at turn six which, along with Francesco Bagnaia going on to win, means the Italian has given up his position as leader which he held since winning in Argentina.

Bezzecchi, who struggled for pace in America despite salvaging a pair of sixth place results, showed more potential in Jerez but believes his weekend was ruined by a poor qualifying.

Despite a big fall in the Sprint after being collected by Alex Marquez’s Ducati following the Spaniard’s accident with Franco Morbidelli, and again being caught up in a crash involving Fabio Quartararo and Miguel Oliveira in the main race although he remained upright on that occasion, Bezzecchi managed to restart both races.

"I felt quite good overall this weekend," Bezzecchi told MotoGP.com. "I was fast but unfortunately I messed up a little bit in the qualifying.

"Because of this everything got really, really difficult. Starting from the back is always tough and then the temperature of the tyre goes very high.

"I think I had a good feeling but I didn’t get the result that was possible."

Bezzecchi not looking at MotoGP standings…

Whether it was when he was out in front or now when playing the role of chaser to his good friend Bagnaia, Bezzecchi has confirmed he’s not looking at the championship picture following another difficult weekend.

"Apart from the championship - I never look at the standings - it's a shame for me this weekend," added Bezzecchi. "We have Le Mans and a lot of races still to bounce back and be strong."

Bezzecchi bounced back in perfect style during the post-race test in Jerez as he finished fastest ahead of teammate Luca Marini.

The second-year MotoGP rider posted a time of 1:36.574s which was nearly identical to his Q1 time on Saturday (1:36.578s).