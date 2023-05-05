Raul Fernandez undergoes surgery: “Not normal, nine affected muscles”

The RNF Aprilia rider went under the knife on Thursday to cure the problem which blighted his Spanish MotoGP last weekend.

He also retired from the Portuguese MotoGP, and did just three laps at Monday’s Jerez test, due to the issue.

"As you may already know, I finally had to have surgery,” Fernandez said.

“First of all, I would sincerely thank Dr. Foruria for the incredible job he has done, because I was not suffering from a normal arm pump, as I had nine affected muscles.

“Now the difficult part begins, since we have to prepare everything with the aim of arriving in France in the best possible way."

Fernandez previously explained how the injury was affecting him: “I couldn’t stop the bike. I can’t feel my right hand.

“I went to the doctor to see what we can do because it’s impossible to ride in MotoGP like this. It’s impossible.

“I can’t say more about the race. I ended the race to show respect for Aprilia, for the people working in my team.

“I couldn’t ride the bike like this. It was super difficult.

“If I can’t brake? What can I do? Nothing!

“The problem now in MotoGP - we have more electronics, more power, more weight.

“Everything comes with more difficult things.

“Year by year, it is worse.

“On the bike, the first four or five laps are crazy. You cannot stop the bike. It is super-heavy.

“It is a big problem.”