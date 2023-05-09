The RNF Aprilia rider underwent an operation to fix the ‘compartment syndrome’ last week, which involved surgery on nine muscles, after suffering persistent problems with his right arm in the opening four rounds.

The former Moto2 title runner-up will now travel to Le Mans with the hope of being allowed to at least test his arm on track when first Practice begins on Friday morning.

“Honestly, I’m very relieved that I was finally able to find the issue with my arm together with the doctors of Quiron Salud and that I had the surgery last week to resolve it and hopefully feel at 100% soon,” said Fernandez, who took part in the Jerez test before heading for further scans on his arm issue and making the surgery decision.

“For Le Mans this weekend, I know I’ll have to do the medical check first to find out if I can compete or not. I feel good to ride and I hope I can get at least the chance to try my RS-GP and find out how my arm feels on the bike.

“This weekend, we don’t have to talk about results at all, the main thing is, I will be able to ride and try to get back to shape and enjoy.”

Team-mate Miguel Oliveira definitely won’t be on track, having suffered a dislocated right left shoulder in an opening lap tangle with Fabio Quartararo in Spain.

The impact also caused a fracture on the humerus head of Oliveira’s left shoulder and Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori has been drafted in to take his place in France. The Italian rode for RNF at the Jerez test.

“First of all, I hope to see Miguel on track again very, very soon and I really wish him a speedy recovery!” said Savadori. “Regarding the race weekend, I can say that the Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans is a nice track.

“To be honest, I didn’t race for about one year though, because last time, I was competing a MotoGP weekend was in the Austrian Grand Prix in 2022. But I can’t wait to start the weekend and work with this fantastic team and people. I will try to do my best!”

Team manager Wilco Zeelenberg said: “We are not in the position we would like to be ahead of round five. Both riders are more or less not completely fit.

“Miguel needs to skip Le Mans with his shoulder injury. Raul after his surgery, would like to ride in France. He needs to be checked on Thursday, if there is any kind of complication. So far, it’s difficult to judge this, because we need green light from the medical centre.

“Anyway, Le Mans is always a place, where nobody really wants to go, because it’s in the middle of nowhere and there’s always bad weather, even [if] the track is quite nice.

“It’s not a particular race track that suits any bike better than others, so all options are open, which is interesting for us. Saying that, of course we first need to get our riders fit again and then try to think about results.”

Oliveira previously missed the Argentine round due to hip injuries after being hit by Marc Marquez in the Portimao season opener.

Enea Bastianini and Pol Espargaro will also be absent due to injury this weekend, with Marquez yet to confirm his return.