Bastianini’s career with the factory squad has not properly begun yet - five rounds into the MotoGP 2023 season he has not started a single grand prix.

He sustained an injured shoulder blade in the first-ever sprint race at Portimao, caused by a collision with Luca Marini, and a comeback attempt at the Spanish MotoGP was aborted when he felt too much pain during practice.

Ducati Corse sporting director Ciabatti was asked by Speedweek if Bastianini will retain his seat next year and replied: “Yes, there are no changes planned.

“We appreciate what Enea did last year with his four wins and third place in the world championship at Gresini.

“He also convinced us in the pre-season tests.

“Unfortunately, Enea crashed in Portimao through no fault of his own and has now missed five grands prix due to a fractured shoulder blade.

“This is of course not an ideal situation.

“But luckily, Jorge Martin, for example, helped us with his sprint victory in Le Mans…”

Bastianini entered this season as a credible threat to the MotoGP championship held by his new teammate Francesco Bagnaia.

They battled furiously last season, with Bastianini still a satellite rider albeit knowing he would be promoted to the factory team, leading to curious questions this year about their personal relationship.

But they haven’t had the chance to test that dynamic due to Bastianini’s injury.

He is expected to be back in Mugello, the next round.

Davide Tardozzi, Ducati’s team manager, has admitted that because Bastianini will be so far behind Bagnaia in the title chase, he might be asked to aid his teammate in the final few races of the season.