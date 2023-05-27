A crash at the opening weekend of 2023 left GASGAS Tech3 rider Espargaro with jaw, back and lung problems.

He hasn’t raced at all this year, as a result, although he is aiming to make a comeback at one of the next three grands prix.

Espargaro has conceded that he was forced to consider retirement when he saw the toll that his injuries took on his family.

His ability to successfully come back in the second half of 2023 will allow KTM to make their final decision on Acosta’s future, La Gazzetta dello Sport report.

Teenager Acosta has thrilled in Moto2 this season but KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer wants to keep him in that series for 2024, too.

Beirer wants to keep the same four MotoGP riders for next season, he confirmed.

Espargaro is already contracted for 2024 so the only concern over his future surrounds his recovery from his substantial injuries.

His teammate Augusto Fernandez is contracted until the end of 2023 with an option to extend and, after his brilliance at the French MotoGP, his future should not be in doubt.

Acosta is in KTM’s mind for a MotoGP seat in 2025, the report says.