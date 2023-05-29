“VR46 riders hate Marc Marquez because they are loyal to Valentino Rossi”

Marquez and Rossi’s age-old rivalry may now be confined to their words only, rather than the MotoGP track, but Haro believes the burden is now being carried by Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini.

“The only one that hurts Ducati is Marc,” former LCR Honda sporting director Haro said.

Valentino Rossi vs Marc Marquez - The Rivalry | MotoGP Video of Valentino Rossi vs Marc Marquez - The Rivalry | MotoGP

“Not the Aprilia, not Yamaha. He is the only one who can hurt them.

“Davide Tardozzi has taken his riders and told them to go after him.

“And at Mooney they hate Marquez which is normal because they are [staunchly loyal] towards Valentino Rossi.

“They all go for him. Rossi's hatred has contaminated the Mooney environment.”

Mooney VR46’s Bezzecchi, in particular, has been a standout performer in 2023 and is just one point behind championship-leader Francesco Bagnaia ahead of Mugello on June 11.

Marquez made his comeback from injury last time out at Le Mans and his faint hopes of a title charge will require him to deliver some stunning performances in the near future.

“Marquez almost made pole position after being injured for a month and a half; and with the other Hondas being 12th, 14th and 18th,” Haro said.

“Marc humbles me. I've heard a lot of nonsense from the riders.

“Of course, I agree with what Jorge Martín said, who explained that he had learned a lot in the duel he had with Marquez in the race.”

Repsol Honda rider Marquez fell out from third in Le Mans.

“He prefers to finish like this than tenth,” said Haro.

“He has eight titles for this. There are others who get angry, like Aleix Espargaro. Aleix, when you have eight titles and do what Marquez does, people will have that respect for you.”

Marquez will enter Ducati territory in Italy when MotoGP returns in two weeks.