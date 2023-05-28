She is a Catalan model and influencer, aged 26, with 86k followers on Instagram.

Repsol Honda rider Marquez has been notoriously coy about his private life over the years, although recently this has changed.

Now under new management, Marquez filmed a behind-the-scenes documentary about his life and career ahead of the 2023 MotoGP season.

Marquez had been romantically linked elsewhere, earlier this season.

Maria Pedraza, a Spanish actress who was first linked to Marquez two years ago, attended the Portuguese MotoGP as a Honda guest and posted pictures of herself supporting the team’s star rider.

But ultimately that came to nothing, and now Marquez has confirmed the identity of his new love.

Finally, a bit of good news in 2023 for the Honda rider…