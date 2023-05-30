Jorge Lorenzo picks his next MotoGP champion and predicts Marc Marquez to Ducati

Although Bastianini’s first season as a factory Ducati rider has so far been derailed by injury, the five-time world champion leaned in the favour of last season’s four-time MotoGP race winner when discussing who could be the next champion outside of Bagnaia.

Jorge Martin was also at the forefront of Lorenzo’s mind, but one name that didn’t make the Spaniard’s list was Marco Bezzecchi.

Twice a winner so far this season, Bezzecchi has been the second best Ducati rider in terms of numbers, although an argument could be made that he’s been the best due to his consistency.

Bagnaia has won more races which is why he leads Bezzecchi by just one point, however, the defending champion has also made multiple errors.

Speaking to MotoGP.com, Lorenzo said this when asked who will be the next champion that’s not named Bagnaia: "Jorge Martin or Bastianini - it will be a Ducati. I like Bastianini! I just think he needs to improve the start and the first few laps, and the qualifying, but he is a race animal."

That wasn’t the only topic Lorenzo shared his views on, as the former Yamaha, Ducati and Honda rider made a bold prediction that includes Marc Marquez joining Ducati.

Lorenzo believes Marquez will eventually join Ducati in a bid to become a perennial race winner once again, even if it means riding for a satellite team.

"I think [he will join] Ducati for an offer that he will not be very happy [with] but he will accept it," said Lorenzo.

"Either in the official or in a satellite team. After three/four years without winning; the motivation to win will be high.

"He is a tough man to beat but he will be 31/32 years old and all riders are strong. But, Marc Marquez is Marc Marquez."