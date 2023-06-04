The MotoGP champion will feature in ‘Elemental’ - a Disney and Pixar film set to be released on June 21.

Bagnaia will provide a voice-over in the Italian version of the film for a character called… Pecco!

Abbiamo grandi notizie per voi

Il mondo Elemental ha un nuovo amico: Pecco, con un cameo di doppiaggio @DisneyIT #Go1Free pic.twitter.com/msyJFpQwG2 — Pecco Bagnaia (@PeccoBagnaia) May 30, 2023

His character is a cloud - much like Bagnaia’s fan club is the Red Cloud (Nuvola Rossa).

"When you're the MotoGP Red Cloud, you can't help but lend your voice... to a cloud!"

The greater significance is that this represents a major step forward for Bagnaia - and any current MotoGP rider - to crossover into mainstream culture.

New Tracks for 2024? Your Questions Answered | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 91 Video of New Tracks for 2024? Your Questions Answered | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 91

The reigning MotoGP champion and factory Ducati rider has become one of the most recognisable sporting personalities in Italy.

And next week he will return at the Italian MotoGP, hoping to be at fully fitness despite suffering a fractured ankle last time out in Le Mans.

He has a one-point lead at the top of the MotoGP standings ahead of Marco Bezzecchi so any physical frailties could cost him his advantage.