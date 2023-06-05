A ‘Giallo Ducati’ swept to victory in all three Misano WorldSBK races this weekend, courtesy of reigning world champion Alvaro Bautista.

While the MotoGP team of Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini will race in the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello later this week, the second Italian event of the season, at Misano, will see them also switch to yellow.

“Ducati has an extraordinary history of which its passionate fans are extremely proud. The yellow colour is an important part of this and we have chosen to celebrate it through a contemporary livery full of energy,” said Ducati’s Andrea Ferraresi.

“Colour is an essential ingredient for brand recognition and a fundamental element for all Ducatisti. Ducati is Red, but Yellow also belongs to us and at the same time has an important tradition in Italian motorsport.

“Giallo Ducati reflects important aspects of our identity, such as energy, enthusiasm and audacity and is a really nice tribute to our sporting history in the year in which we race as World Champions in the two most important motorcycle championships".

The yellow livery was designed by Aldo Drudi.