Just one point behind MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia in the world championship, Bezzecchi has cemented himself as a legit title contender.

Winner in Argentina and the most recent French Grand Prix at Le Mans, Bezzecchi has as a result been linked with a promotion at Ducati, albeit Pramac and not the factory team.

That’s because Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini are contracted until the end of 2024, so while Bezzecchi’s dream of joining a factory team will need to wait until after next season, moving up the ranks at Ducati is certainly a possibility in 2024.

Asked about his future heading into Mugello, Bezzecchi said: “Well, for the moment my plan is just to continue in this way and to improve every race and get positive results.

"Of course, my dream is to step on a factory bike and if it’s Ducati then it’s better because I already know the bike. But for the moment I don’t know what I can do.

"Ducati is working very well. Even before giving me any updates they were already supporting me a lot.

"In Le Mans they were helping me quite a lot until the last minute before the race. I feel a lot of support from them so I can’t complain about anything."

Martin unsure of future, focused on upcoming MotoGP races

A rider that could be replaced by Bezzecchi should he leave Pramac is Martin, as the Spaniard has been heavily linked with a switch to Yamaha.

However, Ducati wants to retain the former Moto3 world champion, which could mean Bezzecchi joins the team alongside, and not in place, of Martin.

Martin has been very fast throughout the opening five rounds, and as shown in Le Mans, consistency is now being added to his devastating pace.

"I think I’m one of the strongest this season, one of the fastest," said Martin. "I just need to be clever and finish races.

"I just need to be focused on every weekend. I hope to do these three races in a good way and go to the summer break in a good position in the championship."

That was his answer when asked if he feels like a title contender. However, the response was much shorter when discussing his future and whether it will be at Ducati.

Martin added: "I know nothing about it. I’m just focused on the races."