The Austrian factory faces a MotoGP conundrum, wanting to retain its four current riders (Jack Miller and Brad Binder at KTM, rookie Augusto Fernandez and the injured Pol Espargaro at GASGAS Tech3) as well as accommodating Acosta.

“Yes, it is correct, Pedro Acosta has indicated that he wants to move up to the MotoGP World Championship in 2024,” Pierer Mobility motorsport director Pit Beirer told Speedweek.com.

“But this discussion is not over yet. We don't want to be pinned down to June 30th, which I always hear and read about as a deadline.”

“We will exercise the option on Pedro because he is a fantastic rider and we want him to stay with us,” Beirer added.

“[But] We will not make a decision on the composition of the GASGAS Factory Tech3 team for next year on June 30th.

"We've learned to take our time with some decisions and leave them open for the Austrian GP until the end of August.”

That would also provide time for Pol Espargaro to make his long-awaited return from serious injuries in the Portimao season opener.

Espargaro has a contract for 2023 and 2024. Beirer pointed out how attractive the #40 would be as a future test rider but insisted: “That's not a discussion that's relevant now."

Beirer confirmed: "We would like to continue with the four riders we have now. And if we need an additional place, we will take care of it."

The need for an ‘additional place’ means some creative thinking - including, it seems, exploration of whether Aki Ajo could step up to MotoGP and run Acosta on a fifth RC16, a prospect soon rejected due to the fixed limit on Independent teams.

Meanwhile, Speedweek also claims that an idea proposed by Dorna is for “Augusto Fernández to be placed at Gresini Ducati for a year”.

KTM will be especially keen to retain Acosta having previously released rising star Jorge Martin to Ducati for his 2021 premier-class debut.

Martin went on to win a race in his rookie season and, after a double victory at the Sachsenring this weekend, is second to Francesco Bagnaia in the world championship for Pramac.

"We will not give up Pedro Acosta," Beirer said.

Binder and Miller are contracted to the Red Bull KTM team until the end of 2024.