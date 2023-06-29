The incredible rise of Valentino Rossi’s squad this season has seen Marco Bezzecchi emerge as a MotoGP title contender, winning his first and his team’s maiden grand prix.

The shuffling of seats ahead of the 2024 season is underway and Ducati’s numerical advantage on the grid means they have decisions to make which will have a knock-on effect.

"Bezzecchi deserves a factory bike,” sporting director Ciabatti told Sky.

“We will have to understand how it will be manageable in 2024 given that there will be only four factory bikes.”

A hypothesis is that Bezzecchi remains within the VR46 ranks, who receive factory bikes, rather than switching to Pramac.

Bezzecchi previously said: “Having a factory bike is a dream, but I would like it here with Mooney VR46.

“My guys are the key to my successes, without them I would not do these things. An unofficial Ducati is also fine, but I would always want my team with me."

A seat at Gresini Racing is possibly opening up within the Ducati faction.

"Alex Marquez is confirmed even if there has been no announcement for next year,” Ciabatti said.

“Fabio Di Giannantonio has been given a certain period of time to decide if we will extend the contract or not."

There are suitors to the Gresini seat alongside Marquez.

“[Manager] Carlo Pernat came forward for Tony Arbolino,” Ciabatti confirmed.

“And we talked to VR46 for Franco Morbidelli. In the paddock there is also talk that he can replace Toprak in Superbike."

Morbidelli’s contract with Yamaha will expire at the end of this season and he has been involved in a saga, spanning the entirety of 2023 so far, about whether they will extend it.

More recently Morbidelli has publicly shown indifference about remaining on his underwhelming Yamaha.

Morbidelli had been linked with a move to VR46, as a graduate of Rossi’s academy, but that depended on Bezzecchi being moved into another spot within Ducati.

But now, with Bezzecchi’s preference to stay in the environment that he is thriving in, the vacancy is set to be at Gresini, with Di Giannantonio at risk.