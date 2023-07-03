MotoGP: KTM confirms Brad Binder, Mika Kallio for 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed
Red Bull KTM has confirmed that its MotoGP race winner Brad Binder and factory test rider Mika Kallio will steer the RC16 up the famous Goodwood hill on July 13-16.
The Austrian factory team will join its sister GASGAS squad plus Ducati Lenovo and LCR Honda at the Festival of Speed.
New Moto2 grand prix winner Jake Dixon will also be in attendance, alongside MotoGP Legends such as Giacomo Agostini, Mick Doohan, Kevin Schwantz and Casey Stoner.
KTM has confirmed that Kallio will ride the RC16 on Thursday and Friday, before Binder - a double Sprint winner this season and fourth in the current standings - takes over on Saturday and Sunday.
Over 200,000 visitors are expected to attend this year’s Festival of Speed, held a few weeks before the British MotoGP at Silverstone on August 4-6.