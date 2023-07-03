The Austrian factory team will join its sister GASGAS squad plus Ducati Lenovo and LCR Honda at the Festival of Speed.

New Moto2 grand prix winner Jake Dixon will also be in attendance, alongside MotoGP Legends such as Giacomo Agostini, Mick Doohan, Kevin Schwantz and Casey Stoner.

KTM has confirmed that Kallio will ride the RC16 on Thursday and Friday, before Binder - a double Sprint winner this season and fourth in the current standings - takes over on Saturday and Sunday.

Over 200,000 visitors are expected to attend this year’s Festival of Speed, held a few weeks before the British MotoGP at Silverstone on August 4-6.