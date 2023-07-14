Espargaro was joined for his demo runs up the hill by test riders Michele Pirro (Ducati), Mika Kallio (KTM) and Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) as well as MotoGP Legends Kenny Roberts Jr and Randy Mamola. Mamola's son Dakota rode in place of the injured Alex Rins at LCR Honda.

"Going up it's short, but it's so enjoyable to ride the bike, and see the technology of the moment and the oldest ones, motorbikes and the cars, it's super nice,” Espargaro said of his first Goodwood experience.

"It's great to catch up with fans after those months at home, recovering from the injury from Portimao, but I want to be back to normality again!

“I really want to come back, to get back to normality, start to work with the team, get the speed back and fight with these guys! I'm waiting for it.

"Just to hear the engine, open the throttle and feel... how strong is this engine! It's just insane. It's something where you lose this feeling when you're at home for so much time.

“I'm training on 1000cc [production] bikes that everyone can buy, and the difference is huge. Massive!

“You understand how much when you've stopped for some months and you jump back on this kind of [MotoGP] bike. It's something crazy.

“I'm looking forward to getting back up to speed and enjoying it again with my GASGAS guys in the box.”

Prior to Goodwood, Espargaro had returned to the race track on a Superbike at his home Barcelona circuit.

"The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya gave me a spot to ride and I really enjoyed it. It's not on the MotoGP, but it's a bike I can train on and more or less feel how I feel before I jump on the MotoGP bike, and really the feelings were good!” he revealed.

“For sure, I’m missing a lot of things, but as I said it will take a little bit of time when I come back, but I'm really looking forward to getting back on the MotoGP bike."

Espargaro will tackle the Goodwood hill again on Friday, while the next MotoGP round will be at Silverstone on August 4-6.