Bezzecchi was the first of three Independent riders to win a race this season, his debut victory in Argentina by followed by wins for Alex Rins (LCR Honda, COTA) and Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati, Sachsenring).

“What I'm most proud of is my first win, which was my real goal for this season, but I didn't expect it to happen so quickly,” admitted Bezzecchi.

That win also put the VR46 rider into the early title lead but, despite a second victory in France, Bezzecchi began the summer break third in the standings behind reigning champion Bagnaia (36 points ahead) and Pramac’s Martin (1 point ahead).

While Bagnaia and Martin have both suffered two DNFs so far, Bezzecchi’s only retirement, and ‘biggest regret’ so far, was at Jerez.

“The biggest regret so far was probably the Jerez race: I struggled all weekend and then I crashed in the race. A real shame because it's important to bring home points even in difficult moments,” he said.

Nonetheless, “This first part of the season has been very positive for me. I managed to make a big step forward compared to 2022,” added the Italian, who was 14th in his rookie season.

Looking to the future, Bezzecchi, who has the 2022 spec Ducati rather than latest 2023 machine of the title leaders, feels Bagnaia and Martin currently have a ‘small step’ over the rest.

"It is a very demanding championship because there are many fast riders and very competitive bikes,” said Bezzecchi. “The level is very high and I think it’s going to be even higher in the second half of the season because every rider will get faster and faster during the year.

“So it will be very tough to manage but at the moment I think Pecco and Jorge Martin are a small step ahead of everyone. So we will try to improve and be closer, as much as we can.”

VR46 is trying to negotiate an upgrade to factory spec machinery for Bezzecchi next year, rather than risk losing their star rider to Pramac.

“Questions about the future are not that difficult to handle because I have a great team behind me, with the VR46 Riders Academy and my manager,” Bezzecchi insisted. “They try to remove all the pressure and keep me calm about this. I'm lucky because I can concentrate on riding and give my best every weekend.

“The team is doing an amazing job. We have improved in every aspect. My crew made a very good job and also Luca's crew is fantastic… We have to continue like this.

“For the second half of the season I don't have a precise goal, I want to continue like this. Have more confidence with the bike, be closer to the strongest guys. If more podiums come, I'll be happy".

Team-mate Luca Marini is sixth in the world championship, with two podiums, heading into the summer break.