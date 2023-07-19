MotoGP’s most at-risk rider refuses to go out without a fight!

The Gresini Racing rider is perhaps the most at-risk rider, in terms of a 2024 seat, on the entire grid.

He is certainly the rider within the large Ducati clan who should be most fearful of remaining in the premier class.

His contract expires at the end of this season and replacements are being touted - Moto2 rider Tony Arbolino, Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli or Pramac’s Johann Zarco have all been linked.

“I'm really very motivated because we've gone through a very nice improvement this year,” Di Giannantonio told Sky.

“There are many rumours, including about me, but in truth this spurs me on.

"I want to do very well in these next three or four races in order to put myself in a good position for next year.

“For any driver who has to renew a contract, it is always important to do well. That's generally the case.

“I'm motivated, mainly because the potential is really big. As I said, the increase this year was very good.

“The Ducati now seems to be the best bike in the field. We're just missing a few small adjustments that we're making race by race.

“But I really have to say that I have the feeling that we are there for Silverstone.”

Di Giannantonio returns for the British MotoGP on August 6 knowing his fate could already be sealed by then.

He is 15th in the MotoGP standings, his best result this year was eighth in Le Mans.

Di Giannantonio’s hopes have not been helped by arm pump surgery.

“We had a small operation on the forearm, which is a bit routine for us riders,” he said.

“The recovery is going well, I'm doing physical therapy and should be back at 100 percent by next week. So we're coming to Silverstone motivated.”