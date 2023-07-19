Final decision made over Alex Rins’ comeback plan for Silverstone

The LCR Honda rider is recovering from two surgeries to a broken leg and had targeted the British MotoGP on August 6 as his comeback date.

But that must be pushed back because he won’t be ready.

Honda & Yamaha to get CONCESSIONS in MotoGP? Video of Honda &amp; Yamaha to get CONCESSIONS in MotoGP?

"Alex Rins will not compete at Silverstone," LCR Honda boss Lucio Cecchinello told Speedweek.

"His recovery is progressing very well. But I don't know when he will be able to race again and when he will come back.”

His comeback date will not be considered until at least the first week of August.

"Then Alex will be allowed to put weight on his broken leg again for the first time,” Cecchinello said.

“For the first time since the accident, he will then be allowed to take his first steps again.

“If he feels good, he will return to Spielberg on August 20 or Barcelona on September 3. We don't know for sure yet.”

Rins crashed and suffered the serious injury during the sprint race at the Italian MotoGP.

He was one of three Honda riders sidelined with an injury from the most recent grand prix at Assen.

Earlier this year, Rins became the first Honda rider aside from Marc Marquez since 2018 to win a MotoGP race when he was victorious in Texas.

But his rollercoaster year might not even extend into a second season because he is being linked with a switch to Yamaha for 2024.