Alex Rins gets married in a wheelchair with crutches!

The LCR Honda rider tied the knot with his partner Alexandra over the weekend.

But he was sporting the aftermath of the broken leg that he suffered at Mugello that has kept him on the sidelines.

MotoGP returns from its summer break on August 6 at Silverstone but Rins' hopes to participate have already been ended.

And his future remains in doubt, too, because he is considering an offer to join Yamaha.

Rins wasn't the only MotoGP rider to get married over the weekend.

Mooney VR46 rider Luca Marini also married his partner Marta in Italy, with guests including Valentino Rossi and Marco Bezzecchi.