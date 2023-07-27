Zarco is one of several riders that has had a run-in with Marquez during the first half of this season, as the Honda rider has at times struggled to remain under control.

A collision with Miguel Oliveira where he rammed the Aprilia rider in the Porutugese Grand Prix at Portimao, was followed up by taking out Zarco during P2 at Sachsenring.

A third incident then took place, this time with Enea Bastianini during qualifying for the Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

Aside from his incidents with other riders, Marquez has also tended to crash often and heavily, which is why Zarco thinks a different approach is needed.

"With the time he has with Honda, it may be that he needs to have a little more calm and control, that he cannot go for the victory because the bike is not at the moment," said Zarco when speaking to Motosan.

"He can have a little more patience or wisdom so as not to hurt himself with falls.”

"The MotoGP bikes are very fast now, but we also have more control over them, it's not like before.

"I believe that in MotoGP you cannot do a good overtaking without contact, although always with respect. But I think it is a contact sport“

"I like to control the bike a lot and the situation, if I can't, I don't like to risk more than necessary. I always have a lot of passion to do my best on the bike, which I think is something very important.

"I try the maximum of what I can give. With age you have more control and less madness, at this level it is important to control more."

Opening stages of a MotoGP race like a game of ‘poker’

In 2023 Zarco has been one of the fastest riders, especially when it comes to the closing stages of a race.

However, it’s the early laps that have cost him the chance at victory on more than one occasion.

Speaking about the early laps, Zarco added: "The good thing I have as a rider is that, when I understand something, I can repeat it without problem. The race finishes are just a technical combination that allows me to be strong, but still doesn't allow me to win.

"The first three corners are a moment that can make the difference, but it's like a poker where you have to try your luck”

"Now you need to be a little more aggressive in order not to lose position. You have to try: if you pass well, if you don't pass you lose the leading riders."

Although the current campaign is Zarco’s best start to a MotoGP season, he’s unlikely to become a title challenger as he sits 85 points behind Francesco Bagnaia.

Still, Zarco is happy with his season thus far: "I think it has been one of my best starts to the season, but I remember 2021, my first year with Pramac. The Ducati has more engine compared to its adversaries, but I consider that the best so far has been 2021"

"I'm happy with how things are going. I want to win and get on the podium. This year with the sprints it is difficult but you can learn a lot for Sundays.

"The dream is to be MotoGP world champion, but you have to win. It's okay to have that dream."

"The advantage of trying things can lead to a great prize, which with technical superiority you can win.

"In addition, with the experience that I have I think that it can be a benefit. I think Jorge Martín, who is also younger, has a better chance of winning the title."