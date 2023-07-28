Valentino Rossi attended Luca Marini’s wedding photos then got back on a bike

The MotoGP legend shared personal photos from Luca Marini’s big day.

“From the track to the wedding. From the wedding to the track,” read the caption alongside the photos.

Rossi sat with his partner Francesca alongside the rest of the VR46 clan for the nuptials of Marini and his new wife Marta in a church in Tavullia, Italy before seemingly getting in some two-wheel practice afterwards.

2023 has been a spectacular year for Rossi and his proteges - on and off the track.

The Mooney VR46 team earned their first MotoGP race victory when Marco Bezzecchi claimed glory in Argentina. He has since repeated the feat in France.

Bezzecchi's emergence as a MotoGP title contender means he is expected to receive an official 2024-spec Ducati next year, so will stay with the Mooney VR46 team.

Rossi, meanwhile, won his first race on four wheels in the Road to Le Mans and followed it up with another win on home soil at Misano.

Marini's wedding during the MotoGP summer break is the latest moment to remember.