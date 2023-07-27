New MotoGP rule introduced at Silverstone could lead to penalties

Stewards have agreed to bring in a gradual penalty scale, rather than disqualifying riders from a session or a race, because this rule is being brought in mid-season.

Time penalties for tyre pressure infringements

1st offense: Warning

2nd offense: 3-second time penalty

3rd offense: 6-second time penalty

4th offense: 12-second time penalty

The plan is to eventually implement disqualifications from a session or a race, when MotoGP teams and riders are familiar with this new rule.

No time-frame is set before disqualifications will be introduced.

What is the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System?

It is a new system to ensure compliance with the tyre pressures set by Michelin, who provide MotoGP’s tyres.

Until now, teams were using their own individual systems to check tyre pressures.

Now, there is a unified method of analysing tyre pressure.

What is the MotoGP tyre pressure rule?

The manufacturers and MotoGP have agreed that the tyres have to be above a specific pressure during a minimum percentage of the laps in a Sprint or race.

The minimum pressure may vary depending on the circuit.

How was this developed?

Last season every manufacturer shared their tyre pressure data with a view to testing the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

The system was then tested in the first part of the 2023 season.

Does it apply to practice or qualifying?

No. For now, it is only applicable in MotoGP sprint races and grands prix.

What about Moto2 and Moto3?

It is not applied to these categories.