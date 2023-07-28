ITV ditch plans to televise British MotoGP at Silverstone on free-to-air TV

Free-to-air TV channel ITV were due to broadcast the Silverstone race for the third consecutive year next weekend from August 4-6.

A month ago ITV confirmed their intention to show the Italian and British MotoGP rounds live but those plans now appear to have changed.

ITV currently shows highlights from every MotoGP round on ITV4, plus they have the rights to show live coverage of two full rounds.

They now plan to show the season-ending Valencia MotoGP live in its entirety, instead of Silverstone.

ITV4 will still show highlights of Silverstone, as it does with every other round.

However, fans in the UK can still watch the British MotoGP live in its entirety on TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is a new channel set up after BT Sports and Eurosports effectively joined forces until one banner.

It means that TNT Sports is the new UK home of MotoGP, WorldSBK and British Superbikes.