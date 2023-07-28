Pol Espargaro finally has an answer about returning for Silverstone

The veteran rider has not raced all season after suffering a terrible crash on the first Friday session of 2023 at Portimao.

But, finally, Espargaro can return to the grid at Silverstone.

“Fit to race,” he posted to social media.

“Can’t wait to jump on my Tech3 GASGAS and rock it!

“Will need a bit of time but will put my all on it!

“Thanks Tech3 GASGAS crew for the patient and love, and I’ll give it back.

“Also to all the doctors that have helped me through that injury process, and for sure, to all of you, your sweet messages during the past four months gave me wings.

“Let the show begin.”

The awful incident at Portimao, the first Espargaro had rode his new bike in a MotoGP session, caused a broken jaw plus major injuries to his back.

Espargaro is contracted for 2024 and KTM insist they plan to retain all four of their factory and satellite riders for next season despite Pedro Acosta arriving on the grid as well.

But Espargaro’s performances over the second half of the season will eventually come under the microscope.

But, for now, he will be a welcome addition to the grid after a terrible period of recovery.