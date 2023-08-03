Morbidelli was the only Yamaha rider not under contract for the 2024 MotoGP season, and after suffering another difficult start to the current campaign, the Italian is now searching for a new home with regards to the 2024 campaign.

Morbidelli has been heavily linked with a switch to Ducati, while rumours surrounding a move to WorldSBK have also persisted.

But Morbidelli has made it clear that he sees his future in MotoGP, and with an opening expected at Gresini, the former runner-up could join three other VR46 Ducati riders in hopping aboard the best bike on the grid.

Asked about Morbidelli losing his seat at Yamaha, reigning champion Bagnaia said he deserved more but that a switch to Ducati could be what Morbidelli needs.

"I would be happy if Franky arrived in Ducati," added Bagnaia. "I think he deserves more than that result. His potential is so much higher than that.

"I don’t know why but when he had his operation on his knee in 2021, from that moment he started to struggle a lot.

"Before he was runner-up in 2020, the year after he was fighting for the podium in all the races. Then the bad luck of Le Mans.

"I consider him one of the strongest, one of the fastest. His smooth riding is so great to see. On a Ducati he could be very competitive."

Bagnaia was not the only rider who thinks that Morbidelli could perform well on a Ducati, as fellow VR46 academy rider Marco Bezzecchi said he hopes to see the former Moto2 champion join the Italian manufacturer.

Bezzecchi said: "First of all, I feel bad for Franky because I think he deserves a MotoGP bike.

"He is very strong and he has shown his talent many times already. The Ducati is strong but it’s not, as you say dominant just because of the [bike], but also because the riders that have a

"Ducati are very strong. I think Ducati has done an incredible job and the Ducati, I hope is good for him."