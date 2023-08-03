The Italian, a Yamaha rider since 2019, after spending his debut MotoGP season with Marc VDS Honda, is tipped to join a satellite Ducati team.

But Morbidelli insists nothing is in place and will be using his ‘free agent’ status as motivation for the remaining 12 rounds.

The 2020 title runner-up also admitted Yamaha’s discussions with other riders, including WorldSBK star Toprak Razgatlioglu, ‘reduced the magic’ and made him question if he wanted to stay on the M1.

But ultimately it seems the decision was made for him by the deal with Rins, a race winner for Suzuki and LCR Honda, whom Morbidelli praised as a ‘great rider’.

“It is no secret that we’re not performing well, and the package is not on par to achieve great results,” said Morbidelli, without a podium since Jerez 2021.

“Plus, the factory was speaking with other riders. This, for sure, reduced the magic and I said after Mugello ‘Do I want to stay with Yamaha?’ I was questioning myself, for sure.

"The team made it easier for me, to not renew, by going with Alex, who is a great rider.

“Now, I am in an uncomfortable position because I have no seat for next season. This can be an extra motivation in the second half of the season.”

Morbidelli, hotly linked with either a move to VR46’s own Ducati team, should Marco Bezzecchi switch to a factory bike at Pramac, or Gresini, made clear he is not looking at other championships.

“Yes, that is my aim [to stay in MotoGP]. I feel strong and experienced, I’m 28, relatively young. I had some great emotions in this category, fighting for the championship without even realising it," he said.

“I would like to experience that again. I’m sure that VR46 management will help me to redeem myself.

“It has been quite a journey with Yamaha, together for basically my whole career. I had great results and great seasons, especially the early part.

“The past two seasons were not great. I met a lot of nice people, I have a great relationship with people inside the team and I will stay close to them personally, even if technically we will be apart.

“I try to do my best always. I received a lot of sorry looks from many people [after the news that Rins will take his seat]. That makes me feel sorry. But that’s okay, it’s how this world goes.

“For sure, the fact that I’m a free agent now is a motivation.”

Morbidelli, who has a best finish of fourth so far this season, is currently eleventh in the world championship but only seven points behind team-mate and former champion Fabio Quartararo.