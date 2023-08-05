At various stages throughout the 2023 MotoGP season Marquez has been linked with a sensational switch to KTM.

Even KTM have had to address the rumours after they picked up steam when the Austrian manufacturer admitted they wanted an extra two bikes on the grid in 2024.

But Marquez has always been clear that he holds a contract until the end of next season, and won’t be doing the same move as Alex Rins, which is to get out of his deal early in order to join another brand.

Speaking after Friday practice at Silverstone, Marquez said: "My intention is yes [to stay with Honda]. We are working for the future. At Misano we will try the 2024 bike.

"Then we will understand more, where we are. With Honda we have a good relationship, we are looking for what’s best for the project.

"Today what’s best for the project is to find a base to try the new things, maybe a new aero package in Austria. We have a good relationship, we are looking at what’s best for the project."

Marquez, who again struggled for performance on day-one of the British MotoGP, as did all other Honda riders, also claimed that there have been no direct talks with KTM.

"I didn’t talk to them. If my manager talked to them? I don’t have this information," added Marquez.

Marquez not 100% at the British MotoGP

Despite having a five-week summer break, Marquez is still not fully fit for this weekend’s event, something he admitted when claiming to have pain in his right abductor.

"I am not 100%," said the eight-time world champion. "I am not okay. Yesterday I hoped not to show it to the people. Riding, I am not 100%, I have pain in the right abductor which appeared in the past month.

"Maybe it came from the right ankle, because it is painful. Then more and more and more. There is a lot of pain.

"Last week we worked with the physio but it’s not enough. We know what it is."