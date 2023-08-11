Fabio Quartararo sets strict deadline for Yamaha: “This is where we find out…”

The 2021 MotoGP champion only missed out on back-to-back titles at final round of last season but his manufacturer began its decline a year ago, and now is worryingly lagging behind the three European brands.

Quartararo’s brilliance is rarely questioned yet he could only manage 15th at the British MotoGP, ahead of only the LCR Honda duo plus riders who didn’t finish.

Honda & Yamaha to get CONCESSIONS in MotoGP? Video of Honda &amp; Yamaha to get CONCESSIONS in MotoGP?

“After the Misano test, this is where we find out if it’s a turning point or not,” was his strict deadline imposed on Yamaha.

The September 11 test is where Yamaha will discover if their plans for the 2024 M1 look promising or not.

Then at the Japanese MotoGP on September 29-October 1, they will run Cal Crutchlow as a wildcard in a further attempt to gather data to provide a competitive bike next year.

But Quartararo does not expect miracles from Crutchlow’s appearance.

“Well, it’s just a wildcard,” he dismissed.

“I don’t think it will be a big turning point for us. Cal is doing tests, I think. But hopefully it’s true and it can be a turning point."

If Quartararo is not impressed by what he finds at the Misano test, he will become another high-profile rider who may look for a more competitive solution in 2024.

Yamaha managing director Lin Jarvis admitted: “Fabio is a world champion of less than two years ago.

This time last year, he was leading the championship.

“He expects better, is accustomed to better, capable of better. He has been quite rightfully so frustrated.

“He gives his maximum but has been in incidents created by over-riding or being in the middle of the pack.

“I understand his frustration. We need to deliver a package to our riders to allow them to perform to the best of their abilities.”