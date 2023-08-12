Confusion over MotoGP rider’s contract - does he have a seat, or not?

The Tech3 GASGAS rider has been constantly backed by his bosses despite their public intention to also bring Pedro Acosta into the fold from Moto2.

It was assumed Acosta would take Fernandez’s place until Pit Beirer, CEO of the Pierer Group which owns KTM, explained otherwise.

He told Speedweek about Fernandez, whose deal was due to expire at the end of this season: "That's why we've already extended his contract. He already has a contract [for next year].”

Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship? Video of Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship?

However, Fernandez has a different story.

“Honestly I’ve read the news but my situation is the same as before the summer,” he said at Silverstone.

“Nothing is confirmed so yeah, just waiting for confirmation from the bosses. But yeah my situation is the same.”

KTM’s intention is to find space for more than their current four riders.

Factory pair Jack Miller and Brad Binder will stay, and clearly they wish to keep Tech3 GASGAS duo Pol Espargaro (who is contracted for 2024) and Fernandez too.

The manufacturer is attempting to buy an existing satellite team or to negotiate with Dorna to run more than four bikes next season.

Fernandez reacted to this news: “Yeah I’m trying to close my contract with them.

“Obviously I want to continue with GASGAS Tech3, I’m happy with them, and I hope to continue in the same place.”

But, as it stands, KTM do not have permission to run any more than the four bikes they have this season.

And with teenage prodigy Acosta incoming and requiring a seat, KTM have a problem.

Fernandez’s role in this issue must also be resolved.