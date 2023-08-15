MotoGP sporting director Carlos Ezpeleta wants to change the rules surrounding technical privileges to help the Japanese manufacturers who are struggling behind the Europeans.

But Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo and co could yet be thwarted because KTM, who are enjoying a fine season so far, do not want them to be aided.

“The advantages are based on the privileges that have existed for the new entrants in recent years,” Pit Beirer, KTM motorsport director, told Speedweek.

“Dorna suggested returning these 'concessions' to Yamaha and Honda almost overnight.

"We will not support this proposal.

"There's a reason for that. Yamaha [were runners-up] in 2020 and 2022 and world champion in 2021.

“Honda has conceded too many concession points over the last year and a half with podiums for Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro and victory for Alex Rins and therefore does not qualify for these concessions.

“We find that neither brand is in a situation to justify a revival of these manufacturers through new concessions regulations.

“These are good, proud works, they will find their technical path. But they don't need any 'concessions'.

"What should other manufacturers who have fought their way to the top say?

“How long has Ducati struggled to get back to the top after 2007. We and Aprilia are also fighting.

“Just because Yamaha haven't won a race this year doesn't mean they need concessions.

"We've suggested one or two rule changes since 2017. It's no secret that we fought against extreme aerodynamic development and extreme ride height devices at the front and rear.

“There were many very sensible suggestions from our side. But we didn't get a majority for it in the paddock. A lot of people are now complaining that the class has gone in the wrong direction because of the aero packages and the devices.

“But we still developed diligently under the prevailing regulations and got our work done. We've come a long way now.

"That's why we're not interested in changing the regulations in the middle of the Dorna contract period, which lasts until the end of 2026. Because every request we made, they told us: 'There will be no rule changes during the current contract period.' We understood and accepted that.

“That's why we don't want to spend an insane amount of time with new 'concession' regulations. Because the next rule change will not take place until 2027.”

The bosses at Ducati and Aprilia were more open-minded.

“We will look at the new proposal in peace, Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti said.

“Because these 'concessions' must be good for one manufacturer today that meets the conditions today and for another perhaps in the future.

“You can talk about sensible solutions, for example additional test days, test days for the factory riders.

“These are solutions that can also be applied to Ducati at some point - or to KTM or Aprilia if they are needed. That needs to be discussed in detail. But that must not happen 'ad personam'.

"But we will not resist anything that makes sense. It would be good for the championship if the Japanese were more competitive again. Therefore: Let's find a proposal.”

Massimo Rivola, Aprilia CEO, added: “For the sake of our championship, I'm open to all ideas and discussions. But we have to look at all points of view, not just the point of view of the manufacturers that are struggling.

“In the end we have to find an acceptable compromise that benefits the whole MotoGP World Championship. Manufacturers must now not only think of themselves.

“We want an exciting show, exciting races - and all teams involved should have a chance of winning. We have to find balanced criteria.

“You could think: If a factory has eight bikes in the field, you could cancel the test options for this manufacturer, for example. Something along those lines. But so far I don't know of any patent solution."