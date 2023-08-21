Valentino Rossi drops clue over Marco Bezzecchi's crucial decision

Ducati gave Bezzecchi a big decision to make over his 2024 seat - a latest-spec bike if he moves to Pramac, or a year-old machine if he stays with VR46.

Bezzecchi did not meet Ducati’s original deadline, which expired at the Austrian MotoGP, to finalise his decision.

Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season? Video of Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season?

“Our target is to keep him and Luca next year,” Rossi told TNT Sports.

He added to Sky: "They have been intense days, our goal is to confirm the two riders in 2024 as well.

“We've talked to both of them and there's a good chance.

“We almost certainly won't have the factory bike, but I spoke to Bez and I felt like pushing him to stay.

“The bike is good, he feels good and we have created a team for him.

Changing teams is not always positive. He can win with us."

Bezzecchi has enjoyed a brilliant season, winning in Argentina and France, to deliver Rossi’s team their first premier class victories.

He remains in the hunt for the MotoGP championship and, such is Ducati’s desire to keep him long-term, they are willing to sacrifice Johann Zarco at Pramac to give his bike to Bezzecchi.

But, Bezzecchi might yet opt to remain at the team he calls home.

"Uccio Salucci has always wanted the team, his experience goes way back and from the first team in 2014 in Moto3,” Rossi paid tribute to his team manager.

“[The VR46 Academy] worked our way up, moved to Moto2 and won the World Championship with Pecco, helped Marini and Bezzecchi grow. Then we moved on in MotoGP.

“It was a great job, we're competitive thanks to Uccio. It's a team we know well, it's not perfect but we're improving.”

Bezzecchi finished third at the Austrian MotoGP.