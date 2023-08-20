Second to Francesco Bagnaia during the MotoGP sprint at the Red Bull Ring, Binder was an early contender before front tyre pressures made it difficult for him to follow the world champion.

Binder eventually finished two seconds down on the Italian, who managed to lead every lap and thus avoid any overheating with his tyres.

Hoping to win his third race of the season - first Grand Prix after claiming success in the Sprint at Argentina and Jerez - Binder says it’s clear where he needs to improve compared to Bagnaia.

"I thought I would have a bit extra to put up a better fight but Pecco’s pace was fantastic," said the factory KTM rider.

"He did a fantastic job and made no mistakes. It was clear where I need to improve to be more competitive and I think the Grand Prix will be an interesting race, with it being double the distance.

"There is going to be a lot more saving going on. I fluffed the start but anyway, it was really tough following the first three laps because the front pressure went through the roof.

"It started locking like hell so the places I could catch up is where I was losing.

"It was really tough for me because the more I wanted to catch him and fight him, the more I was having moments and had to try and be clever."

Aside from an overheating front tyre, Binder also admitted that spinning on the rear was an issue when changing gears.

Binder stated: "One point I noticed [a difference to Bagnaia and the Ducati] is when we shift gears we keep spinning.

"When the tyre is fresh it’s not an issue at all but as the tyre drops spinning it becomes more and more of an issue."